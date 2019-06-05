Arizona woman spins wildly in basket during dramatic helicopter rescue (video)

PHOENIX, Arizona (WOIO) - A leisurely early-morning hike nearly turned deadly for a 74-year-old Arizona woman Tuesday.
Unable to walk, authorities made the routine decision to airlift the woman off the mountain to a nearby trauma center. Helicopter rescues in the area are quite common, but there was nothing common about sensational scene that ultimately unfolded.
The woman was safely secured on a stretcher before the situation took a turn. As the operator attempted to lift her, the stretcher spun wildly out of control, likely because someone failed to attach a safety line to the basket.
In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, the Phoenix Fire Department said it had completed 210 successful helicopter rescues over the last six years. Over that span, only two instances of wild spinning have occurred.
“Sometimes when we bring the helicopter up from the ground, [the basket] will start to spin,” said Paul Apolinar, chief pilot of the police department’s aviation unit.
“We have a line attached to the basket that’s supposed to prevent that. Today, it didn’t.”
Apolinar also said the spinning issue is “very rare,” with the last instance coming some three or four years ago.
Despite being whipped around violently in the air, fire Captain Bobby Dubnow said the woman was not in as much danger as it appeared. He noted the basket had “multiple points of packaging,” and that crews are trained to handle the conditions.
The woman is reportedly in stable condition and suffered no ill effects beyond minor nausea and dizziness.
Authorities are standing by their decision to deploy the helicopter on a windy day.
