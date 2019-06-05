Ballots being counted in Hollywood town election

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Early election results show voters in the town of Hollywood may have elected a new mayor.
With 80 percent of precincts reporting shortly before 10 p.m., John Dunmyer III was in the lead for mayor with about 55 percent of the vote over incumbent Jackie Heyward, who had 45 percent.
For town council, six candidates were running for three open seats. Election results showed Chardale Murray, Althea Salters and Hanby Miles Jr. in the lead.
The results are considered unofficial until election officials certify them.
