Charleston County addressing concerns on Tecklenburg Dr. resurfacing, says work still to be done

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A month after lines were painted incorrectly on Henry Tecklenburg Drive in West Ashley, there are new lines on the road that are raising concerns.
Charleston County officials said on Wednesday that more work still needs to be done, but there are no signs on the roadway letting drivers know that.
Some of the lines do not look complete and the lines from the first paint job are still visible.
“Our contractor still needs to finish removing the lines that are showing through and finish resurfacing,” Charleston County Spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said.
Barlow said bike signs and symbols still need to be installed as well.
Drivers have been posting on social media about how the lines are painted incorrectly and one person said the lines look like a drunk person hand painted it.
Nancy Dodge lives in West Ashley and said she noticed the lines were a little squiggly.
“It kind of makes me wonder who they hired but I did see they did redid it but it’s still not perfect,” Dodge said. “My concern is it didn’t seem like it needed to be done to start with and there are so many other roads in Charleston that need attention.”
Charleston County is not responsible for paying for the repairs, only the contracted and planned paint.
Barlow said there is no timeline on when the project will be complete and the contractor will not be paid in full until the road is in satisfactory condition.
