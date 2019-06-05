Classroom Champions: Windsor Hill teacher wants historical novel to engage students

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There's nothing like a good book and a comfy place to read it. An English teacher at an elementary school needs both.
We know school is over, but teachers are trying to get funding for projects over the summer, to have them in place for when school starts in August.
"Momma, Pappa, Nathan, Saul and me at the very best we would be in the filthy prison in virtue," student Alex Zapata said.
Reading is a great way to learn, especially for young students. And teachers say the more relaxed they are, the more engaged they become.
"Come Pappa said, leading us through the woods to the train station. I looked back to the flickering lights of your house. Quickly Rifka, Pappa whispered," student Raelyn Mitchell said.
Students are sharing reading time on the carpet in Brittany Andrysczyk's ELA class. It's something she encourages her students to do at Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary school in North Charleston.
"Well when they are down out the seat, at the carpet, they are away from distractions that are in they're desk, they are away from distractions that might be surrounding them and then I can keep a closer watch on them," Brittany Andrysczyk said.
The book they are reading is called Letters From Rifka. It’s about a 12 year old girl who escapes Russia with her family during World War 1.
Andrysczyk wants 25 copies of the book for her class next school year, and she needs a new brightly colored carpet to replace the one her students use now.
It's gotten a few donations, but this project still needs $370 to be fully funded.
If you want to help future students at Windsor Hill, consider becoming a Classroom Champion by making a donation. You can click here to make a donation.
Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
Every Wednesday at 7:30, look for a new Lowcountry classroom to support.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.