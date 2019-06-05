CofC’s McLarty Selected By Orioles in Eighth Round of MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. --- Countless amateur baseball players around the country – and the world – wait anxiously to hear their name come across the broadcast of Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft each year. For College of Charleston junior Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.), that dream became a reality on Tuesday when the Baltimore Orioles selected him with the first pick of the eighth round.
“I’ve had a great experience at CofC playing with friends and teammates that will last a lifetime,” said McLarty. “I owe a lot of my success to my family, peers, Coach Holbrook and Coach Dorton. I am very grateful for this opportunity and excited to represent CofC at the next level.”
McLarty is the first Cougar off the board in this year’s MLB First-Year Player Draft after being selected by the Orioles in the eighth round with the 228th overall pick. He is the first Cougar to be drafted in the opening 10 rounds since the Blue Jays selected Carl Wise in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.
“Griffin is a great kid,” said head coach Chad Holbrook. “He is truly a high character individual and his work ethic is unmatched. He’s a winner and also a great competitor. The Baltimore Orioles are getting a gem. He is the total package!”
McLarty delivered a superb junior season as the Cougars’ Friday night starter compiling an 8-4 record with a 1.87 earned run average to earn All-CAA First Team honors. He struck out 116 batters in 101 innings pitched to lead the CAA and rank among the top 20 in the nation. The three-time CAA Pitcher of the Week tossed a pair of complete games this season and allowed more than two earned runs on only four occasions.
A native of Buckner, Ky. McLarty ranks fifth in NCAA Division I this season in WHIP (0.84), 11th in ERA (1.87), 17th in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.80), 18th in hits allowed per nine innings (5.79) and 19th in strikeouts (116). He ranks second on the program’s single-season list in strikeouts, third in WHIP (0.85) and sixth in ERA.
McLarty owns a lifetime record of 15-9 with a career ERA of 3.03 in 207.2 innings over 48 appearances. He is fourth all-time in strikeouts per nine innings (10.14), fifth in strikeouts (234), eighth in WHIP (1.13) and ninth in ERA. In his final appearance for The College, McLarty scattered five hits and struck out eight in eight and one-third shutout innings against William & Mary in the CAA Championship.