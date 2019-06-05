Police: One hospitalized after shooting near N. Charleston motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say one man was hospitalized after a shooting near a motel early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the area of the Red Roof Inn in the 7400 block of Northwoods Boulevard around 5 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Waffle House across the street, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
The victim told officers he was shot in the area of the Red Roof Inn, Pryor said. The man was then taken to Trident Hospital for treatment.
A witness who called 911 from the Waffle House across the street said they saw one man bleeding from the stomach running away from the motel. A witness at the Waffle House also stated they saw a man bleeding in a pick-up truck. Blood splatter was also on the ground in the parking lot of the motel.
Crime scene tape was up around the motel parking lot with heavy police activity in the lobby area.
The call came in at 5:03 a.m.
