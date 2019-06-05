Dominion Energy to temporarily cut power to 200 homes in Summerville area Thursday morning

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says it will temporarily interrupt electricity to approximately 200 homes Thursday morning for scheduled maintenance work.
The interruption will affect homes in the Bridges of Summerville community at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, a release from the utility stated.
Impacted areas include all homes on Garden Grove Drive and Warrell Circle, as well as a portion of homes on Eagle Ridge Road and Beverly Drive.
Customers who will be affected should have received notification in the form of a door hanger on Wednesday.
“While we understand that no time is a convenient time for a power outage, routine circuit inspections, and maintenance help to ensure the safety and reliability of our system,” the release stated. "Thank you in advance for your patience as we complete this critical work.”
The work is scheduled to last approximately two hours.
