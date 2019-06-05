Grasshoppers Overwhelm RiverDogs as Lockridge Keeps On-Base Streak Alive

Charleston wraps up their weeklong road trip with a businessman’s special on Wednesday at noon from First National Bank Field. The RiverDogs will roll out All-star pitcher Alexander Vizcaino (3-2, 3.42) to make his 10th start of the season and his first outing facing Greensboro. The Grasshoppers will send starter Osvaldo Bido (6-4, 3.73) in opposition. After sporting a 1.26 ERA over his first six starts of the season, the Dominican-born righty has allowed three or more runs in four of his last five starts. Bido tossed six scoreless innings last time against Charleston on April 11 to pick up the win at The Joe. The RiverDogs next return home for a four-game series against the Asheville Tourists starting with a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday at The Joe