IOP could spend $4M to replace most city marina docks

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms officials are discussing how to best move forward on a project that’ll largely replace all of the docks at the city’s marina.
The project could cost up to $4 million, according to Randy Bell, the chair of the city’s Real Property Committee.
“Our lease requires that we maintain safe docks for the public,” Bell said.
That lease agreement was signed years ago, and it made the city responsible for the upkeep of the docks but not other parts of the marina. That’s why the city had to approve the replacement of the fuel dock not too long ago.
Other docks at the marina have showed some structural problems, according to Bell. One even collapsed a few months ago.
On Wednesday, the city's Real Property Committee will meet to discuss how to move forward on the rest of the project to repair or replace most of the docks.
The members are figuring out whether to approve all the work at once or do a phased approach. The primary debate right now is how it’ll all be financed.
The permitting process for all the work has already started. Once those permits are awarded, they last for five years.
None of the work is expected to begin until fiscal year 2021.
