Missouri official stresses safety over abortion access

The health department last week declined to renew the clinic's license to perform abortions, saying March inspections at the clinic uncovered deficiencies. The agency cited "at least one incident in which patient safety was gravely compromised." It also cited what it called "failed surgical abortions in which women remained pregnant," and an alleged failure to obtain "informed consent." Clinic leaders say the allegations are part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure in the state.