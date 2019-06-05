No charges to be filed against police officer in DUI arrest of suspect who died days later

Reynolds said two of the four body camera videos of the incident were automatically deleted 30 days later because the department policy is for 30 days of retention. He said that policy will change to 180 days of retention. The SLED report released Wednesday confirmed there is no dash camera or body warn footage of the events that transpired at the accident site. Any footage that may have existed regarding this scene was tagged as an “Accidental” recording and was deleted in accordance with CPD policy.