Officials rule out arson in apartment complex fire, still searching for cause

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The search for a cause of an early-morning Berkeley County apartment complex fire that left at least 30 people without home is continuing, but officials have ruled out arson.
Investigators determined there is no criminal element responsible for the May 29 fire at the Santee Run Apartment Complex, according to Moncks Corner Police Capt. Mark Fields.
Moncks Corner, Moncks Corner Rural and Whitesville Fire Departments responded at approximately 12:31 a.m. that morning to one of the buildings in the complex which was reported to be completely engulfed in flames.
Multiple agencies responded and video shows flames shooting through the roof of an apartment when firefighters arrived. The fire was contained to the second floor, but the first floor still had water damage.
Fire investigators and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Arson team was called in to examine the scene.
Despite the ruling of no criminal activity, the exact cause of the fire has not been determined, Fields said.
