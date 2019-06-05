Scattered daily storms to continue through the upcoming weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An unsettled weather pattern, with daily rain chances, will continue for the foreseeable future. Plentiful moisture, June warmth and occasional pieces of upper level energy will result in scattered showers and storms each day through the upcoming weekend. The best rain chance will continue to be in the afternoon and evening hours. Several inches of rain are likely between now and the weekend.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 87.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 87.
