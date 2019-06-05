Sex assault charge dismissed against former Citadel employee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Court records show a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a former Citdael officer has been dismissed.
Kenneth Boes, 56, surrendered himself to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agents on Aug. 22, 2018, on that charge and a second charge of the transfer of beer or wine to a person under the age of 21.
Charleston County court documents show the criminal sexual assault charge was dismissed on May 29. The status of the second charge was not immediately clear.
Investigators had alleged in affidavits the victim claimed Boes had forcibly kissed him and performed unwanted sexual acts after giving the victim alcohol and unknown pills.
Boes' wife came to her husband's August bond hearing to support her husband and said the accuser has been to their home many times and at one time even dated their daughter.
“It was a surprise. I didn’t realize a rejection from a girl would be a part of his tailspin. But I think there’s deeper issues and I’m just sorry that this is the path he took,” Heidi Boes said.
Boes says she and her husband have mentored cadets in for 18 years, and she believes in this case he has done nothing wrong.
“I have all the faith in the world, yes,” she said. “We love him and our family and friends are supportive. This just hopefully is a day that hopefully will go away.”
Citadel Vice President for Marketing and Communications John Dorrian said at the time of Boes’ bond hearing the school received an allegation of sexual abuse in May 2018. Dorrian says the allegation was immediately reported to SLED.
He also says the school’s Commandant reassigned Boes and issued a no-contact order prohibiting interaction with cadets and students pending the outcome of the investigation. Boes resigned from his position at the military college on Aug. 23.
Boes attended The Citadel on a four-year Army ROTC scholarship and was designated as a distinguished military graduate, according to his biography which has since been taken down. As a Battalion TAC officer, he oversaw 450 cadets and was selected for promotion to Lieutenant Colonel in May 2016.
