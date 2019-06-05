VR goggles help legally blind manufacturer see with 20/20 vision

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) – A legally blind college graduate is starting to make a name for herself in the manufacturing business.
“Tia’s a rock star in the 3D printing world,” said Ken Hastreiter, president of Hastreiter Industries in Marshfield, Wis.
Tia Bertz interned at Hastreiter Industries, and she recently graduated from Northcentral Technical College.
“Tia is somebody that we’ve known for a few years, and have seen her develop her interest into manufacturing, 3D printing,” Hastreiter said.
In a field where precise measurements is key, Bertz has limited vision.
“I was diagnosed with optic nerve hypoplasia,” she said.
Bertz can only see clearly a couple of inches in front of her.
“We didn’t really know how we could fit her into a manufacturing facility with her limited sight,” Hastreiter said.
At a tech show in Chicago, Bertz stumbled across a booth with a virtual reality headset.
“I was in this virtual environment and I got this part assembled, and the person running the demo was just blown away,” she said.
With the help of some government grants, Bertz was fitted for V.R. goggles with a tiny camera on them that gives her 20/20 vision.
“Once I figured out what I could do, I was just blown away. Surprised and really excited,” said a smiling Bertz.
Bertz might be the first to use virtual reality in the world of manufacturing, but she doesn’t want to be the only one.
“I want to be an advocate for visually impaired people, and tell them that manufacturing is a possibility for them to go into with the right technology,” she said.
Copyright 2019 WSAW via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.