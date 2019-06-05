Wet Pattern Ahead; At least 3” of Rain Possible Next 7 Days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal trough and an increase in some moisture are keeping rain chances forecast through Friday. Overnight showers may last into early tomorrow morning. Once again another round of showers and storms could move through. High temperatures Thursday should top out in the upper 80s under plenty of clouds!
An increase in tropical moisture and a developing system could bring more widespread, heavy rain to the areas starting Sunday and lasting into early next week. Through the next 7 days around 3″ of rain are possible. Look for plenty of clouds each day with highs near 90 degrees.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for rain & t-storms; HIGH: 87.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for rain & t-storms; HIGH: 88.
SATURDAY: Very muggy and cloudy with the chance for rain & t-storms; HIGH: 86.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.