Columbia woman charged with child endangerment after collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 27-year-old woman is being accused of endangering the life of while driving last weekend, according to the Columbia Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.
Chelsea Skrzypczak was taken into custody today after being released from a local hospital.
She is facing charges for driving under the influence, child endangerment and driving under suspension.
The charges stem from a collision involving two vehicles at the 4100 block of Leesburg Road on June 2.
According to officials, A 60-year-old female driver of a Honda Odyssey is accused of crossing over into the next lane of travel, striking Skrzypczak’s Chevy Equinox head-on. An 8-year-old female child who was with Skrzypczak at the time suffered serious injuries and continues to receive medical attention at a local hospital.
Skrzypczak’s was also injured and while en route to a hospital, EMS administered Narcan due to a possible drug overdose.
Skrzypczak is currently housed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The Traffic Safety Unit has consulted with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding the case.
The Honda driver remains hospitalized and was cited for driving left of the center of the road.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.