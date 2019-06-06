Crews work to remove abandoned boats from Ashley River

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police along with the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration worked to remove boats Wednesday from the Ashley River.
They say there are more boats but those five pose the biggest risk with possible debris and fuel spills.
The police department is constantly adding to the list of boats that need to be cleared. But they haven’t been able to remove boats for 2-3 years because they haven't received the grant money.
The money comes from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Charleston Marina.
Police say the main reason it take so much time and money to remove these boats is because the owners are no where to be found. The biggest thing you can do to help is to make sure your boat is registered to the correct person, registered federally and with the Department of Natural Resources.
