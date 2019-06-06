CSU’s RJ Petit named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American

TUCSON, Ariz. – Charleston Southern baseball right-handed pitcher RJ Petit was named to the 2019 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American Team, as announced Wednesday morning.
Already an All-Big South First Team performer, Petit was named a Freshman All-American alongside some of the nation’s best rookies in 2019. The freshman flamethrower racked up 50 strikeouts, five saves and had a 4-0 record in his debut campaign while holding a team-best 2.45 ERA over 40.1 innings pitched.
Wednesday’s announcement also makes Petit the first Freshman All-American in program history.
A native of Rock Hill, S.C., Petit also carried a scoreless streak of 23.1 innings into the late stages of the season and allowed just two earned runs in Big South games. Petit collected his fourth win of the season tossing 5.0 innings of one-run ball in the Big South Championships helping to guide the Bucs to an upset of the No. 2 seed Radford.
Petit racked-up awards throughout the regular season including the Big South’s Freshman of the Week and Relief Pitcher of the week before earning All-Conference first team honors. The freshman righty also etched his name alongside some of the all-time CSU greats setting the single-season record with a .163 opponent’s batting average while sitting among the top-five in ERA (2.45 – 3rd) and K/9 innings (11.16 – 2nd).
CSU’s right-hander is one of just two Big South rookies to be named to the 2019 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American Team and one of nine relief pitchers across the country to earn the honor.
2019 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American Team
Starting Pitchers RHP Tyler Thornton, St. Mary’s RHP JT Ginn, Mississippi St. LHP Hayes Heinecke, Wofford: LHP Doug Nikhazy, Mississippi RHP Alex Williams, Stanford LHP Rodney Boone, U.C. Santa Barbara LHP Ricardo Rivera, Alabama St. LHP Noah Cameron, Central Arkansas LHP Ryan Chasse, Campbell RHP Jesse Bergin, UCLA RHP Nic McCay, South Dakota St. RHP Sam Bachman, Miami (OH) LHP Jordan Wicks, Kansas St. RHP Even Chenier, Virginia Commonwealth RHP Pierson Ohl, Grand Canyon RHP Ryan Miller, N.C. Central RHP Slade Cecconi, Miami (FL) LHP Max Loven, North Dakota St. LHP Daniel Paret, Stetson RHP Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt RHP Ben Abram, Oklahoma
Relief Pitchers/Closers Michael McGreevy, U.C. Santa Barbara Clayton Beeter, Texas Tech Lane Flamm, Xavier Brett Kerry, South Carolina Reid McLaughlin, Brigham Young Danny Garcia, Stetson Willie Weiss, Michigan Nathan Price, Air Force RJ Petit, Charleston Southern
Catchers C/1B Austin Wells, Arizona Taylor Smith, Incarnate Word Tatem Levins, La Salle
First Basemen Sonny DiChiara, Samford Maxwell Costes, Maryland Angelo DiSpigna, Mercer Salvatore Monticciolo, Fairleigh Dickinson Joseph Carpenter, Delaware Drew Beazley, South Dakota St. Zach Stevens, Navy Jaden Fein, San Diego St.
Second Basemen Cody Morissette, Boston College Nic Kent, Virginia Edarian Williams, Nevada-Las Vegas Tyler Black, Wright St Noah Levin, George Washington Nate Brodsky, Fairleigh Dickinson Luke Drumheller, Appalachian St.
Third Basemen Alex Binelas, Louisville Antonio Valdez, Incarnate Word John Dempsey, Wofford Jack Housinger, Xavier Mason LaPlante, Yale
Shortstops Justin Johnson, Lafayette Danny Serretti, North Carolina Josh Hood, Pennsylvania Zach Dezenzo, Ohio St.
Outfielders Ethan Wilson, South Alabama Andy Garriola, Old Dominion Colton Cowser, Sam Houston St. Hunter Goodman, Memphis Hudson Haskin, Tulane Logan Cherny, Troy Garrett Spain, Austin Peay Sal Frelick, Boston College Robby Martin, Florida St. Grant Emme, Eastern Illinois Mitchell Hartigan, Florida Atlantic Scotty Scott, Hawaii Grant Richardson, Indiana Justin Kirby, Kent St. Dakota Kotowski, Missouri St. Nick Cimillo, Manhattan Tyler McDonough, N.C. State Chad Castillo, California Baptist
Designated Hitters Aaron Sabato, North Carolina Adrian Del Castillo, Miami (FL) John Dyer, Tennessee Tech Ryan Hampe, Illinois-Chicago Noah Ledford, Georgia Southern Kevin Graham, Mississippi
Multiple Position Athletes Davis Sharpe, Clemson Isaac Coffey, Oral Roberts