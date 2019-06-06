South Carolina D-Day veteran can trace bloodline to first shots of Revolutionary War

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Curtis Outen was 22 years old when he went overseas as a soldier to fight in World War Two. His mission became known as one of the war’s longest days.
Outen along with thousands of American, British, and Canadien soldiers invaded the beaches of Northern France on June 6, 1944, known famously as D-Day. Outen’s assignment was to be part of the second wave of soldiers to storm Omaha Beach.
"We go out in water waist-deep,” Outen said. “A lot of people dead out there on the beach. Some of the guys were floating in the water.”
During his charge, he saw many of his comrades fall. Thousands died on that day and in the invasions that followed.
"A lot of my friends come off the boat. I'd never see them again,” Outen said. And, the situation only became worse when he got ashore. He was hit by shrapnel but didn’t stop.
“Then we went through a barbed-wire entanglement. I got cut in the barbed wire,” Outen said. “The further in we went, the worse it got."
Eventually, he, along with others, made their way through the German defenses and were able to take a small town. That victory became known as the beginning of the end of the war.
Though for this now-97-year-old veteran, the end of the war didn’t mean life was going back to normal. During the battles to keep Northern France in allied hands, Outen’s right eardrum got injured during an explosion. His life back in the United States was also changed forever after more than three years away from his family.
“When I got home, I didn’t know my brothers and sisters,” he said. “If I met them out on the street, I wouldn’t have known them.”
The South Carolina born and raised veteran wasn’t the only American soldier in the family. His great, great, great grandfather and his father were at Fort Moultrie when the first shots were fired in the Revolutionary War.
On the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasions, Outen went to Fort Moultrie on Thursday afternoon and met with an aid to Sen. Tim Scott.
As for Outen, he was one of 10 South Carolina D-Day veterans honored during an event at the USS Yorktown on Thursday.
They are 10 of 160,000 American, British and Canadian troops who stormed the beaches of France in the largest seaborne invasion in history.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.