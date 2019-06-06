Four Tigers Drafted on Day 3

On Wednesday, junior catcher Kyle Wilkie was selected in the 12th round (No. 364 overall) by the Pirates, junior righthander Owen Griffith was picked in the 20th round (No. 599 overall) by the Twins, senior infielder/outfielder Grayson Byrd was chosen in the 24th round (No. 732 overall) by the Cubs and senior righthander Brooks Crawford was selected in the 29th round (No. 866 overall) by the Giants,