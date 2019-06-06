Gamecocks Quartet Picked on the Final Day of the MLB Draft

Morgan led the Gamecocks with 14 starts on the mound in 2019, going 4-6 with a 3.80 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 87.2 innings pitched. Morgan earned the win against Clemson on March 3, striking out five and allowing just two earned runs in 6.2 innings. He had a season-high 10 strikeouts in 8.2 innings against Valparaiso on March 9 and pitched seven scoreless frames, allowing just five hits with four punchouts in a 4-0 win over Auburn (March 30). Morgan picked up his fourth win of the year against Kentucky (May 11), striking out eight in six innings of work.