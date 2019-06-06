Grab the umbrellas! Downpours are likely again today.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Abundant moisture will continue to lead to lots of of clouds and occasional downpours over the next several days. The switch from an unseasonably dry pattern to an unsettled weather pattern should help to ease the drought conditions that have formed over the past 1-2 months. Expect a round of scattered downpours today across the Lowcountry, including along the coast. Slow movement to downpours today could cause ponding and localized minor street flooding. High temperatures will be held down due to significant clouds and rain cooled areas. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.