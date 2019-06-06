Input wanted on Lowcountry bus system from Summerville to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Thursday morning, officials unveiled a closer look at big plans to improve traffic in the Lowcountry. The Lowcountry Rapid Transit project would create a 23-mile bus system from Summerville to downtown Charleston with several stops in between.
When complete, it would be South Carolina’s first mass transit system with a lane just for the buses. Representatives from the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) also said the buses would have advanced signal technology to change traffic lights and keep traffic flowing.
The cost is estimated at $360 million and part of the recent half cent sales tax will go towards the project. The goal is to be done with construction in 2025.
There are two upcoming public meetings and BCDCOG officials want to get input from people who are interested in this bus system. The meeting information is as follows:
Thursday, June 20, 2019
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Northwoods Mall
2150 Northwoods Boulevard
North Charleston, SC 29406
Near JC Penney Court(Accessible via CARTA Route 10)
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
3:30 - 6:30 p.m.
International Longshoremen’s Association
1142 Morrison DriveCharleston, SC 29403
(Accessible via CARTA Route 10)
“We’re really trying to understand where the communities want to see the station locations as well as the alignment, said Principal Planner for the BCDCOG, Sharon Hollis. “The station locations have been identified by major activity centers and intersections but we’re still refining the precise locations so community input on those locations will be critical as well.”
The trip’s total run time would be one hour. Service would run every 10 minutes during peak times and every 20 minutes in off-peak hours.
You can read much more information on the project and see an online version of the meeting by going to https://lowcountryrapidtransit.com/
