Large car carriers in Savannah Hwy turn lane among concerns for possible new dealership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Thursday , the designers of a new proposed car dealership on Savannah Highway will go before city of Charleston officials once again.
People who live in the area of Betsy Road complained that another dealership will only add to problems they have been dealing with for years.
In April, the designs for the Lincoln Dealership went to the city for the first time. However, those who live in area were upset at the idea of another car dealership unloading cargo in the middle of the busy road.
People say the 85-foot carriers have been unloading cars and blocking traffic for years now.
On Thursday , the Technical Review Committee will take those concerns into consideration and work with the owners to come up with changes to the design that won't impact traffic in the neighborhood or on Savannah Highway.
City officials say they will present their reccomendations today and work on an agreement before any designs are approved.
The Planning Director says the goal is to resolve those loading challenges and improve the condition of the street at one time.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.