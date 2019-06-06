Man wanted for questioning in connection with shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say detectives would like to speak with a man who may have information about a shooting at an apartment complex shooting in May.
Trenton Dontrell Brown stands 6-foot-0 and weighs 165 pounds.
They found a man outside his apartment with his hands behind his head outside the apartment with two bullet holes in the front door, the report stated.
The man told officers there was nobody else in the apartment.
At that time, officers were also advised that another man had shown up with a gunshot wound at Trident Medical Center.
The man inside the apartment then told officers that he went to his door when there was a knock, he opened it, then saw two men including one who had a rifle in his hand. The man said he then pushed the other man with the rifle to the ground and fired several shots from his own pistol, according to the incident report.
The man told officers he then cleared his pistol and put it down, according to the incident report.
Officers found blood splatter on the walls and a trail of blood leading from the apartment to the parking lot, the report stated.
