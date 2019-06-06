One dead after severe storm passes through south Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person is dead after a severe storm passed through Louisiana.
The storm system formed in the Gulf and started in Texas. It then swept across the coast, causing serious damage along the southern portion of Louisiana.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome confirmed one person drowned due to the flooding. She explained the victim’s car became submerged in water at the entrance ramp on I-10 at Chippewa.
Injuries from this storm system have been reported as well.
Several people were hurt after a suspected tornado hit a salt dome at an Exxon facility.
Dozens of pictures of submerged vehicles have been submitted to the WAFB newsroom. Some show water covering the roofs of vehicles.
Downed trees and power lines caused road closures and outages. Some residents have reported damage to their homes due to downed trees.
RELATED STORIES:
The St. George Fire Department responded to 31 calls between 8:20 and 10:30 a.m. in relation to the severe weather. For comparison, the department says they usually respond to about 26 to 28 calls in a 24-hour period. Most of the calls were for flooded cars or homes and limbs in the road. The department says they are not aware of any injuries reported in their area due to the storm.
- Possible tornado damage at an apartment located at 675 Wooddale Blvd. Residents being evacuated. No injuries reported.
- A tree on Sarasota Drive in Central. No injuries.
- Flooding at a refinery at Port Allen
- Harvest Manor Nursing Home in Denham Springs is flooded
- Water inside Mestizo’s restaurant in Baton Rouge
- Structure damage to Delaune’s Do It Center in Galvez
- Several homes damaged in Ascension Parish on Hwy. 44.
The storm pushed out of the area around noon, but this is not the end. Another round of rain is in the forecast for Friday.
The WAFB Storm Team will continue to monitor and provide updates. Make sure you’ve downloaded the WAFB First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.