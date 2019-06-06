Patriots Point welcomes 10 D-Day veterans for ceremony 75 years after invasion

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) -75 years after the longest day, Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant honored 10 D-Day veterans and welcomed them aboard the USS Yorktown to share their memories about the D-Day invasion.
The program was free to attend with Lt. Gen. Paul T. Mikolashek U.S. Army (ret.) as the keynote speaker. All 10 D-Day veterans are from South Carolina.
Mikolashek walked the audience through a timeline of D-Day interwoven with first hand accounts from D-Day veterans.
“The allies were successful despite so much going wrong and the price was high on all sides,” he said. “The U.S. took 39,000 casualties killed, wounded and missing. The Brits and Canadians 24,000 and the Germans 80,000.”
Johnny Hill, of Charleston, was in the 5th Army Ranger Battalion in Company A and landed at Omaha Beach on D-Day.
“It was an experience you wouldn’t expect,” he said. "It was a feeling you will never forget but we had trained and we were ready for it. I was fortunate not to get hit or wounded too bad.
After the program, the D-Day veterans participated in a meet-and-greet from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Mikolashek served for more than 30 years. As Coalition Land Forces Component Commander he commanded all ground forces in Afghanistan and the Middle Eat during Operation Enduring Freedom.
The audience also learned about the USS Laffey’s role in supporting the invasion of Utah Beach on June 6. The laffey is one of just three allied D-Day warships still in existence. The U.S. flag which flew on the ship on June 6, 1944 has been restored and was also unveiled for the first time during the program.
Nearly 160,000 American, British and Canadian troops stormed the beaches of France. , 11,000 aircraft and 5,000 ships supported the operation.
