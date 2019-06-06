Police: 2 injured after shooting in parking lot of Goose Creek apartment complex

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Goose Creek Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the Hallmark at Timberlake Apartments in the 900 block of Redbank Road for a report of shots fired.
A 16-year-old girl told officers she was a passenger in a car with a male friend in the parking lot and they were going to smoke marijuana in the car.
Two men then approached the car from the direction of the 300 building and began firing into the parked car. The girl was injured by shattered glass, but was not hit by bullets. The male victim was hit three times by gunfire and had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
The male victim’s statement was consistent with the woman’s statement, according to police.
Two suspects fled in an unknown direction.
Police added that the girl took cover in the passenger floorboard while her male friend tried to back out of the parking spot and he hit another parked vehicle.
The Goose Creek Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the two suspects that fled from the scene to please contact Sergeant Powell with the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 ext. 2356, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
