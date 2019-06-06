Police investigation: Former officer used stun gun on party goers, disabled patrol car high-speed device

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Moncks Corner police officer has been accused, by his own department, of misconduct, dangerous practices and physical abuses.
William Waters was with the Moncks Corner Police Department for less than two years when he resigned following an internal investigation in September 2018.
An internal investigation found there was enough evidence to confirm allegations that Waters had manipulated the triggers for his in-car video system to prevent speeding detection and utilized his taser against others while off duty with no legal justification.
Other allegations were not confirmed but included improper handling of a firearm while intoxicated and utilization of the state gas card for a personal vehicle.
During the internal investigation, Waters admitted he changed the speed trigger in his patrol car from 80 miles per hour to 100 miles per hour because he “didn’t want to get in trouble for going too fast.”
The investigation revealed all triggers except for the emergency lights in Waters’ patrol car had been disabled.
When asked about the Taser incident, Waters denied using the weapon on one person, but he admitted to “drive stunning” two other people at the party and spark testing the Taser on other occasions to “scare’ people, according to department records.
The internal investigation revealed Waters had in fact turned his Taser on and off several times during the evening of the party and triggered it four times.
The findings of the internal investigation were enough to cause Waters to resign and his case was taken before the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in May for consideration.
“The Hearing Officer found the agency proved their case by substantial evidence but did not make a recommendation of sanction,” SCCJA documents state.
Waters started with the Moncks Corner Police Department on January,3 2017, and he resigned 21 months later.
“We received information of inappropriate behavior. We investigated it and found he violated some department policies, and as a result he resigned,” Captain Mark Fields said. “After he resigned, we took the necessary and appropriate steps to notify the academy of the violation because we thought it was serious, as we are required to do.”
Waters has not responded to a request for comment. A phone number and email listed for Waters were not in service.
