RiverDogs All-Stars Slug Charleston Past Greensboro with Late Power Surge

Vizcaino went seven strong for the fourth time this season, allowing just a pair of back-to-back two-out singles in the second that were nearly enough for the ‘Hoppers in the contest. A 2-2 mistake to designated hitter Pat Dorrian was driven into left field to push Greensboro out to the early 1-0 lead. Vizcaino finished fanning seven batters and scattered five total hits with a pair of walks on the day in a no-decision effort. He was bailed out on a tremendous defensive play by Lockridge when the Charleston center fielder leaped at the wall to rob Rodolfo Castro of a home run to right-center in the third, a drive that would have made it 3-0 Grasshoppers.