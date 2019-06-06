SLED to investigate Florence School District One’s food services department

By WMBF News Staff | June 6, 2019 at 1:22 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 1:26 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Florence School District One’s food services department.

FSD1 Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley requested the SLED investigation on May 14, according to SLED spokesperson Thom Berry.

Berry said he cannot discuss specifics regarding the investigation.

The FSD1 school board approved a controversial food service management contract, along with the 2019-2020 budget, during Monday night’s school board meeting.

The approvals came after a lengthy executive session and almost two hours of board members going back and forth on outsourcing the food service department.

Although district officials have repeatedly reassured employees their jobs aren’t in jeopardy, some employees shared their concerns with WMBF News.

