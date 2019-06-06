Thieves break into cars, steal stereo equipment from Summerville auto repair shop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Summerville police say thieves broke into vehicles at an auto repair shop and stole thousands of dollars worth of stereo equipment.
The break ins happend early Tuesday morning at DK Auto on Gum Street.
When owner Dan Killius showed up for work Tuesday morning he immediately saw something was wrong.
Someone had broken into this truck at his auto repair shop
"We looked at that vehicle, noticed the dashboard was ripped apart, stereo equipment missing out of it," Killius said Thursday.
Killius called Summerville police and then went inside his office and looked to see if anything was recorded on his surveillance cameras.
He didn't like what he saw.
“See two guys in a Chevrolet service truck pull up, jump out of the vehicle immediately, run to certain vehicles like they had been here before looking at them,” Killius said.
The video shows one of the thieves breaking that side window of the truck, spending several minutes inside and then getting out of that same window.
“The only reason I could think of to crawl out that window instead of opening the door is because he knew if he opened the door the alarm is gonna go off. So it makes me think these guys have done this before, they know what they’re doing,” Killius said.
The bad guys even targeted cars that belong to two of his own employees.
“Their spare vehicles from here were broken into as well and it’s a personal violation for not just myself but for all of us,” Killius said.
Killius says when the thieves were finished, they went through eight or nine vehicles and got away with thousands of dollars worth of stereo equipment.
He's hopeful someone will recognize the suspects' truck or that they will slip up and brag about their crime.
Anyone with information should call Summervile police at 843 851-4100.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.