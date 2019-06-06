USC’s Kerry Named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball

Kerry, who also was named to the Freshman All-SEC team, ended his rookie season with a 4-1 record and a 2.62 ERA while recording seven saves in 22 appearances and two starts. He has held opponents to a .200 batting average and has 65 strikeouts in 58.1 innings pitched. In the SEC, Kerry was 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA with four saves and 39 strikeouts in 42.2 innings. The freshman helped the Gamecocks get into the SEC Tournament after striking out four and allowing just five hits and two runs in 6.1 innings in a win over No. 5 Mississippi State.