‘Watch who you leave your kids with:’ Family mourns the loss of 5-year-old SC girl who died in possible drowning

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a five-year-old girl.
According to the coroner’s office, the girl died at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital following an incident at the Econo Lodge on N. Washington Street on June 1.
The child was identified as Faith Gilmore, of Sumter.
Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker stated an autopsy was performed at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, the results of which are pending. The results from the toxicology report are also pending.
A spokesperson with the Sumter Police Department says the call came in around 5 o’clock Saturday afternoon for a little girl who was found unresponsive at the pool.
Details leading up to that incident are still being investigated by the Sumter Police Department.
WIS spoke with Faith’s aunt, Jasmine Davis, who says she was dropped off with a friend of her mother’s, who took Faith to a pool party at the hotel.
The family believes the friend left the pool, meaning no one was watching Faith.
“I lost someone that I cared for, that looked to me as her second mom, I lost someone that is very special to me. That hold my heart,” Davis said.
Faith’s aunt describes her as a sweet, loving, outgoing little girl who if you had a bad day she’d instantly lift you up.
“Anytime you had a bad day she was the kind of child that would come up to you and hug you and say everything is going to be ok,” Davis said.
“My niece was in that pool, struggling, struggling, fighting,” Davis said. “My niece did not deserve what happened to her. She deserves answers and I am going to get them for her.”
While the family mourns the loss of a loved one, Davis shares with us her message.
“Please watch who you leave your kids with, if you’re not going to be there, don’t leave them there because you never know,” Davis said.
The owner of Econo Lodge wouldn’t comment on the case.
There is a sign posted on the pool gate by DHEC saying the pool is closed.
The family says the funeral will be held Sunday at Greenhill Baptist Church in Alcolu, SC.
Once the investigation is finished, Police say they’ll determine if any charges are warranted.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.