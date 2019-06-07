Berkeley County deputies searching for wanted fugitive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a wanted fugitive.
Jimmy Allen Mizzell, 44, has six active felony arrest warrants including theft of a firearm, pointing and presenting and attempted motor vehicle theft. The charges stem from an incident that occurred at the Cypress Gardens Boat Landing on May 25, 2019, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies warn that Mizzell should be considered armed and extremely dangerous and ask that one should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive themselves.
Anyone with information on Mizzell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Lamar Blakey at (843) 209-5583 or Detective Cpl. Carlo (843) 934-0349 immediately. You may also contact crime stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
