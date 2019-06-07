Berkeley County man charged with embezzling from fire department

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a man in connection with over $11,000 in embezzled funds from a rural fire department.
John Williams, 72, has been chaged with embezzlement of public funds valuing over $10,000.
According to an affidavit, Williams, while he was was a board member of the Pineville/Russleville Rural Fire Department, fraudulently appropriated roughly $11,544.82 in public funds from the fire department.
The PRFD Board approved the purchases of six computers from Williams’ company in 2014, but the affidavit states those computers were never delivered. Williams was also allegedly unable to provide receipts to account for any computers or parts sold, as required by law.
