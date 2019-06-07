Brandon Lockridge Named to 2019 All-Star Roster as Replacement

The Troy product turned it around starting April 26, earning hits in 46 of his next 154 at-bats spanning 40 games for a .299 average, the 11th-best mark in the South Atlantic League during that span. His nine home runs lead the team after he hit just one long ball in his professional debut season in 2018, and his six homers leading off an inning leave him tied with Onil Pena for the most in the SAL. His .935 OPS is good for 7th-best in the SAL since the beginning of May as well.