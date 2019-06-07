Burt Goes Yard to Lead Dogs over Tourists

Following the game one victory, the RiverDogs will try to carry their momentum into game two tomorrow night and hold on to their slim 2.5-game lead in the SAL Southern Division. The RiverDogs are slated to send right-hander Luis Medina (0-3, 9.26) in the second game of the series. The Yankees' pre-season No. 11 prospect per Baseball America is looking to shake off a pair of rough starts against the Rockies affiliate, having allowed 17 runs over 5 1/3 innings against Asheville this year. On the other side, Asheville will task former Ohio State Buckeye Ryan Feltner (3-5, 5.09) with shutting down the Dogs. In two home starts against Charleston this season, Feltner has thrown a combined eight innings, surrendering six runs on eight hits.