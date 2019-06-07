Coast Guard ship from Charleston unloads 26K pounds of seized cocaine in FL

“The crew of Hamilton has shown the utmost commitment and dedication to the Coast Guard and to the United States over the course of the last three months," said Capt. Mark Gordon, commanding officer of the cutter Hamilton. "It is incredibly difficult for our crew to be separated from family and loved ones for such an extended period of time, but their perseverance and enthusiasm to conducting this mission was fundamental to our success. Without their determination these criminal organizations would continue to spread fear and violence throughout the Americas.”