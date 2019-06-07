Darius Rucker has raised over $2 million for St. Jude children’s hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a record setting benefit concert Monday, Darius Rucker has raised more than $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Darius Rucker held his 10th annual “Darius & Friends” benefit concert Monday followed by his golf tournament and silent auction Tuesday morning.
The event raised over $425,000, a record high, bringing the all-time total raised to over $2 million.
“I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients, but also their patients’ families,” Rucker said . “They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime. It’s an honor for us to be able to help them continue such an important mission.”
Rucker received the ACM Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award in 2018 and the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award at the 2019 Music Biz Awards for his philanthropic work.
