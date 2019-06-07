Deputies: Three charged after man robbed at knife point in Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people have been charged in connection to an armed robbery earlier this week in Murrells Inlet.
According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, two men and a woman were in a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 17 and Wilcox Avenue and forced a bicyclist off the road Wednesday night.
Deputies say one of the men pulled a knife and demanded money from the bicyclist.
According to the release, the victim handed over an undisclosed amount of money. Officials say the three suspects were later arrested at a nearby gas station.
The three suspects facing charges are:
- Mark William Visockis, 31, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with armed robbery, possession of controlled substance and driving under suspension.
- Marcus William Ortagus, 21, of Murrells Inlet, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
- Chelsea Lynn Watterson, 20, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with accessory before the fact of a felony.
Charges of possession of a stolen vehicle are pending against all three suspects, the release states.
Deputies say the vehicle used in robbery was reported stolen in Horry County.
The suspects are currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
