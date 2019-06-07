Deputies want to question man in connection with string of Summerville business break-ins

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are looking for a man they want to question in connection with multiple business break-ins in the Summerville area.
On Thursday, deputies responded to the 1800 block of North Main Street for multiple businesses that had been broken into, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carli Drayton.
The man is a person of interest and deputies hope someone can identify him.
“We understand that the video quality is not the best, but someone who knows this person will be able to identify their clothing and personality demeanor,” Drayton said.
If you have any information about the person in question, please contact Det. Melendez at (843) 719-5042 or Berkeley County Dispatch at (843) 719-4505. You can remain anonymous.
