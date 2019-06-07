Lowcountry brides claim rental car rip-off

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry brides are upset, and some are threatening legal action, after a car rental business in Charleston didn’t deliver on their wedding days.
Kala Kannisto got married last month and was excited to have a 1966 Ford Mustang as the “getaway car" after the reception.
“I actually grew up going to the Henry Ford Museum," Kannisto said. "I remember seeing that exact car, in the same color and just fell in love with it. So I couldn’t believe that I was going to get to ride in that from my wedding the most important day of my life.”
Kannisto and her husband paid $434 to have the car, rented from Dream Classic Rentals, starting at 9 a.m. But on the day of the wedding, the owner of the company, Pierre Alston, didn’t show up.
“We got an email saying, ‘The car was involved in an accident. We will refund you as soon as possible,'" Kannisto said. Three weeks after the wedding, she had not gotten money back from Alston.
Kannisto ended up complaining on Facebook to warn other brides about the issue, and was contacted by eight other brides who had a similar experience.
Makenzie Lewis, who got married a the end of April, saw Kannisto’s review and said Alston told her a similar story. Lewis said Alston called her wedding planner on the day of the wedding, told her he was on the way but called back a few minutes later to say he had been in an accident.
“It’s been well over a month now waiting to get our money back," Lewis said. Her husband even filed a fraud report with the Mount Pleasant Police Department after they found out how many brides had a similar experience.
“He’s taking people’s money and not showing up,” Lewis added. Some brides online said they have gotten refunds from Alston. Another bride said she booked Alston’s company for her June wedding, but canceled after hearing the reviews.
Live5News tried to call Alston but his voicemail box was full. We then messaged him on Facebook to ask if he would be giving refunds. About an hour after our first attempt to contact Alston, he emailed Kannisto and said his Venmo had been compromised and he would send her a money order. Kannisto is currently on her honeymoon but said Alston sent her a picture of the receipt and that it had been sent. Lewis still has not heard from Alston about her refund.
“I just think it’s so awful that someone can do that to somebody on such an important day in their life. It’s just not fair," added Kannisto
Dream Classic Rentals gave a statement in regards to the allegations:
