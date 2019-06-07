Lowcountry brides claim rental car rip-off

Thanks for contacting us as we deal with the situation regarding one of our vehicles. Our 1966 Mustang was involved in an accident and as you know we had to cancel at the last minute with some of our brides that booked our services. There has been a lot of back and forth dealing with the insurance company as we were expecting our vehicle to be repaired in a timely manner in order to provide these services to the brides that booked. In dealing with that our payment account has also been comprised so we had to mail out the refunds to our brides and are working quickly to get their refunds sent out in a timely manner. As you may know with business there are a lot of factors and planning that goes into it. I’ve expressed my sincere apologies to our clients to offer an expeditious resolution. Thanks again for your time and feel free to contact me should you have any further questions.