Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/6)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Did not play in a 6-2 win over Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .225 with 8 HR’s and 21 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a run scored in a 6-2 loss to the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .236 with 12 HR’s and 33 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-4 with 2 K’s in a 3-1 win over Cincinnati. The Stratford alum is batting .277 with 3 HR’s and 10 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 16 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in an 11-6 loss to Norfolk. The Beaufort alum is 5-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 54 K’s in 58 innings
AA
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1.1 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 2 K’s in a 9-3 loss to Hartford. The Ashley Ridge alum is 3-0 and with a 2.13 ERA and 22 K’s in 23.2 innings.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
Rookie
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game
