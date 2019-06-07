Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/6)

June 7, 2019 at 9:11 AM EDT - Updated June 7 at 9:11 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Did not play in a 6-2 win over Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .225 with 8 HR’s and 21 RBI

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a run scored in a 6-2 loss to the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .236 with 12 HR’s and 33 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-4 with 2 K’s in a 3-1 win over Cincinnati. The Stratford alum is batting .277 with 3 HR’s and 10 RBI.

AAA

International League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 16 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in an 11-6 loss to Norfolk. The Beaufort alum is 5-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 54 K’s in 58 innings

AA

Eastern League

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1.1 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 2 K’s in a 9-3 loss to Hartford. The Ashley Ridge alum is 3-0 and with a 2.13 ERA and 22 K’s in 23.2 innings.

A-Short Season

New York-Penn League

Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game

Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game

Rookie

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game

