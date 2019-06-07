9 Lowcountry residents redeemed at least 50 winning SC lottery tickets, audit says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to an audit released Thursday by the Legislative audit council, nine different Lowcountry residents claimed to have won some kind of prize in the South Carolina lottery at least 50 times between November of 2008 and November of 2017.
The winners were anonymous and only identified by the town they lived in. While its not a crime, the audit concluded that these nine people likely purchased these winning tickets on the resale market. At the same time, the audit stated the reselling may not be legal because lottery tickets are required to be sold at prices approved by the state lottery commission.
Another theory was perhaps some of these winners were redeeming tickets won by a large number of people such as in an office pool at work.
“When a person claims prizes for tickets purchased from a high number of different retailers, this can be an indication that the claimant did not purchase them from the stores but purchased known winning tickets from third parties,” the audit stated. “We found it improbable that any person in the state could have won through legitimate play as frequently as many of these claimants.”
The audit listed the following winners from the Lowcountry between November of 2008 and November 2017:
- “Charleston‐A” redeemed 125 tickets for $289,045
- “Charleston‐B” redeemed 122 tickets for $205,014
- “Charleston‐C” redeemed 59 tickets for $83,594
- “Georgetown” redeemed 80 tickets for $202,273
- “Kingstree” redeemed 51 tickets for $63,410
- “Hanahan” redeemed 53 tickets for $130,015
- “Summerville‐A” redeemed 85 tickets for $52,600
- “Summerville‐B” redeemed 55 tickets for $116,820
- “Mount Pleasant” redeemed 50 tickets for $49,200
So why resell a winning ticket? The audit explains that as well.
“When prizes are $5,000 and greater, some players may resell their winning tickets to avoid having their winnings withheld by SCEL to settle debts, such as past due taxes, student loans, child support, or other court-ordered payments,” it states. “In certain instances, undocumented immigrants may sell their winning tickets to avoid interaction with government officials.”
The audit also had certain recommendations for lawmakers which included clarifying resale laws and possibly amending state law to specify whether public disclosure of people who claim lottery tickets should be required.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.