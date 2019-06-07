Mayor Tecklenburg, other leaders have special presentation for Live 5 News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News had a special presentation for two special Live 5 News anchors.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg paid a special visit to WCSC Thursday to present a brick from the old Live 5 Studios in downtown Charleston to both Bill Sharpe and Debi Chard.
A third brick was presented to the station.
The original studio was located off East Bay Street and was used from 1953, when WCSC first signed on, to 1997, when the station was moved to West Ashley
