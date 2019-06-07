More rounds of downpours possible through the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Abundant tropical moisture, a slow moving area of low pressure and June warmth will continue to combine to bring healthy rain chances through the upcoming weekend. Scattered downpours are possible at any time over the next 3 days with the best chance each day from late morning to the evening hours. Today will be another day will lots of clouds and plenty of showers and occasional downpours/thunderstorms. There appears to be very little change as we go into the weekend so make sure you have back up plans if you have activities scheduled outdoors. Most people will receive 2-5″ of rain between now and early next week. With deficits for the year between 8-10″, these rainfall totals should put a nice dent in the current drought situation.