Mt. Pleasant councilwoman to run for first district congressional seat in 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant town councilwoman will run for the first district congressional seat in 2020.
Republican Kathy Landing will make her formal announcement Monday morning that she will challenge for the seat currently held by Democrat Joe Cunningham.
She was first elected to town council in November 2017.
According to her biography on the Mount Pleasant website, Landing also serves as a certified financial planner and senior VP with Raymond James and Associates, and has 32 years of experience in finance.
Although the election is more than a year away, Republicans have already made clear they intend to win back South Carolina’s first district in 2020.
The National Republican Campaign Committee has put out 55 “offensive targets” nationwide, which they say are held by “vulnerable” Democrats and represent a chance for Republicans to pick up a seat in the House of Representatives in 2020. The list includes the first district in South Carolina.
