SLED investigating after one killed in Georgetown County house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a house fire Friday morning in Georgetown County.
According to Georgetown County Fire Assistant Chief Tony Hucks, the blaze happened around 12:45 a.m. at 163 Annie Village Road.
When firefighters arrived, flames were coming through the roof, according to Hucks. He added it took more than three hours to knock down the fire and conduct a search of the home.
Firefighters then located an older man who was deceased, Hucks said.
As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, the chief said it is hard to tell where and how the fire started due to the extent of the damage.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation as protocol because there was a fatality.
